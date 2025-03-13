Russia's strategy to be aimed at blaming Ukraine for their own violations - Center for Countering Disinformation in response to Putin's statements about ceasefire

The Russian Federation's reaction to the proposal for a ceasefire is typical and in the future we should expect violations of the ceasefire from the Russian side and accusations from the Ukrainian side of this, as was done previously, notes the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Andriy Kovalenko.

"Typical behavior of Russia in international politics: we are ready to cease fire, but there are nuances. It is important to understand that Russia's information strategy will be aimed in any case at accusing Ukraine of their own violations, putting forward strange demands, and doing everything the same way as it was during Minsk," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

He noted that this “is and will be” the Russian Federation’s tactic: “to lie and accuse.”

Vladimir Putin has reportedly expressed support for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, but said that it would raise questions about the situation in various areas of combat contact. "We are for it, but there are nuances," he said on Thursday.

Putin claims that Russian troops are "advancing in almost all areas of combat contact" and has stated the need for "control and verification" of what will happen in Ukraine during the ceasefire.