Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for using links around the world to achieve peace at a video conference hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We need to unite not only Europe and the G7, but all other countries in the world for the sake of peace. Many of you have connections all over the world: in Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Pacific region. We want to end this war fairly and finally, and we have intensified diplomacy to the maximum to achieve this," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is the only obstacle that prevents peace, and the world must understand this.

"I ask you to talk to everyone, from Brazil to China, from African countries to Asian countries, about the need for real peace. Peace through force. Peace through forcing Russia to take all necessary steps for the sake of peace," the Ukrainian president said.