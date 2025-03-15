Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:07 15.03.2025

Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

1 min read
Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for using links around the world to achieve peace at a video conference hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We need to unite not only Europe and the G7, but all other countries in the world for the sake of peace. Many of you have connections all over the world: in Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Pacific region. We want to end this war fairly and finally, and we have intensified diplomacy to the maximum to achieve this," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is the only obstacle that prevents peace, and the world must understand this.

"I ask you to talk to everyone, from Brazil to China, from African countries to Asian countries, about the need for real peace. Peace through force. Peace through forcing Russia to take all necessary steps for the sake of peace," the Ukrainian president said.

Tags: #contacts #zelenskyy #peace

MORE ABOUT

16:28 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

16:28 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

16:21 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

16:03 15.03.2025
Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory – Zelenskyy

Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory – Zelenskyy

20:07 14.03.2025
Ukraine to present its position at summit of European partners on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to present its position at summit of European partners on Saturday – Zelenskyy

18:24 14.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls on all those who can influence Russia to take decisive steps to put pressure on it

Zelenskyy calls on all those who can influence Russia to take decisive steps to put pressure on it

18:05 14.03.2025
Ukraine counts on support of Holy See in release of Ukrainians held in Russian prisons – Zelenskyy

Ukraine counts on support of Holy See in release of Ukrainians held in Russian prisons – Zelenskyy

17:53 14.03.2025
Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to establish all facts of murder of activist in Odesa

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to establish all facts of murder of activist in Odesa

21:05 13.03.2025
If Russia doesn't agree to peace deal, it will be very disappointing for the world – Trump

If Russia doesn't agree to peace deal, it will be very disappointing for the world – Trump

20:49 13.03.2025
Ukraine likely withdrawing from Russia's Kursk region under US pressure – media

Ukraine likely withdrawing from Russia's Kursk region under US pressure – media

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

LATEST

Military planners to meet in UK on March 20 to draw up plans for foreign military support to Ukraine's security – Starmer

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to take first steps to end the war

Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Zelensky: There has always been shortage of SAMP/T missiles

Austrian FM inspects progress of restoration work at Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery

Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

Von der Leyen: We will support strengthening Ukraine, its Armed Forces following our ‘porcupine strategy’

Netherlands’ PM on video conference: Agreement reached to support Ukraine, continue pressure on Russia

Ukraine needs strong army, robust defense industry, clear security guarantees – Lithuanian President

AD