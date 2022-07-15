Facts

16:28 15.07.2022

USA plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 – Yermak

1 min read
USA plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 – Yermak

The United States may begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 fighter jets.

"Ukrainian pilots are going to be taught to fly F-15 and F-16 fighters in the USA. This amendment to the bill on the U.S. defense budget for fiscal year 2023 was supported by the House of Representatives. It is planned to allocate $100 million for this," head of the Pesident’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #pilots

MORE ABOUT

17:51 15.07.2022
Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

15:28 15.07.2022
Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

15:22 15.07.2022
Germany hands over 80 pickups to Ukraine for UAF needs – embassy

Germany hands over 80 pickups to Ukraine for UAF needs – embassy

11:22 15.07.2022
US House Defense Budget 2023 bill provides $1 bln for Ukraine - ambassador

US House Defense Budget 2023 bill provides $1 bln for Ukraine - ambassador

18:46 13.07.2022
US Senator Brewer arrives in Zaporizhia to assist, debunk myths of Russian propaganda about war in Ukraine – city council

US Senator Brewer arrives in Zaporizhia to assist, debunk myths of Russian propaganda about war in Ukraine – city council

18:18 13.07.2022
Ukraine's leadership does very good job so that war against Ukraine on radars not to be forgotten – Maasikas

Ukraine's leadership does very good job so that war against Ukraine on radars not to be forgotten – Maasikas

10:17 13.07.2022
There is a hard way ahead, but success of Ukraine is also ahead – Zelensky

There is a hard way ahead, but success of Ukraine is also ahead – Zelensky

18:23 12.07.2022
Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

16:54 12.07.2022
Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

15:29 12.07.2022
Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

AD

HOT NEWS

EC proposes new package of measures to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Social Policy Minister Lazebna sends letter of resignation to parliament

Russia loses 130 servicemen, five tanks, one aircraft in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Reznikov quells Western fears that Ukraine could become source of arms smuggling

Police identify 19 out of 23 killed in missile attacks on Vinnytsia, eight more people considered missing – National Police chief

LATEST

EC proposes new package of measures to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Social Policy Minister Lazebna sends letter of resignation to parliament

Borrell announces opening of European Diplomatic Academy in Brussels for young diplomats from EU, Ukraine

Russian invaders inflict another airstrike on Kramatorsk – mayor

Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

Enemy attacks Kharkiv reportedly with S-300 missiles last night – police

Russia loses 130 servicemen, five tanks, one aircraft in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

UK seeks urgent clarification from Ukraine, Russia on reports of British aid worker's death – media

Reznikov quells Western fears that Ukraine could become source of arms smuggling

Bezuhla demands Tyschenko’s expulsion from Servant of People

AD
AD
AD
AD