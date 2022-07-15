USA plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 – Yermak

The United States may begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 fighter jets.

"Ukrainian pilots are going to be taught to fly F-15 and F-16 fighters in the USA. This amendment to the bill on the U.S. defense budget for fiscal year 2023 was supported by the House of Representatives. It is planned to allocate $100 million for this," head of the Pesident’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.