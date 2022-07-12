Facts

18:23 12.07.2022

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

The Finnish chain of fast food restaurants Hesburger is resuming the work of four establishments in Kyiv and Kyiv region in July, and three more in August, according to the chain's website.

"We had a conversation with the managers of each restaurant and the chain management in Ukraine. Ukrainians want to return to normal life as soon as possible. That is why we decided to open restaurants at the request of the managers of our establishments. According to our employees, local customers also hope and expect the opening of restaurants," Hesburger CEO Kari Salmela was quoted as saying.

He stressed that the safety of customers and employees remains a priority, so the company is closely monitoring the development of the situation in Ukraine in connection with Russia's military aggression.

According to the report, Hesburger continued to pay salaries to all employees, despite the closure of establishments due to Russia's military invasion. In addition, the company, through charitable organizations, donated free food to orphanages, nursing homes, social workers and the Ukrainian army.

Earlier in March 2022, Hesburger made the decision to close all 38 restaurants in Russia and four in Belarus.

Hesburger was founded in 1980 in Finland. The network has more than 450 restaurants and is also represented in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Germany.

The Hesburger chain in Ukraine has seven restaurants in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The company has 100 employees.

