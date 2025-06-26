Interfax-Ukraine
11:52 26.06.2025

Advance of Russian troops in border areas of Sumy region stopped as of this week – Syrsky

The advance of Russian troops in the Sumy region border area has been stopped as of this week, the line of combat contact has been stabilized, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, reported on Thursday.

"The advance of Russian troops in the Sumy region border area has been stopped as of this week, the line of combat contact has been stabilized. In certain areas, our units are successfully using active defense tactics and liberating Ukrainian land in the Sumy region border area. In the Pivchno-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, we have constrained about 50,000 personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, including elite brigades of their airborne forces and marines," he wrote on his Facebook page.

As the commander-in-chief noted, the Defense Forces of Ukraine's offensive actions in the Glushkovo district of the Kursk region forced the enemy to deploy troops to defend its territory. This significantly reduced the main group of enemy troops' offensive capabilities in the Sumy direction.

