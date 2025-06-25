Trump says he does not discuss ceasefire with Zelenskyy: I want to know how he's doing

Photo: Суспільне мовлення

U.S. President Donald Trump said the issue of a ceasefire in Ukraine was not raised during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Trump is holding press conferences on the sidelines of the NATO summit. Trump was asked whether he discussed the issue of a ceasefire with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy.

"No, no, I wanted to know how he's doing. Very nice, actually. We had rough times. He couldn't have been nicer. I think he would like to see an ends to this [war]. I think what I took away from the meeting could not have been nicer," the U.S. leader said.