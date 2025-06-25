Trump promises to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with more Patriot missiles

Photo: REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of supplying Ukraine with additional missiles for Patriot systems, which are necessary to protect against Russian attacks.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Trump said this at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"They [the Ukrainians] do want to have the anti-missile missiles as they called them the Patriots. We are going to see if we can make some available. They are very hard to get. We need them too. We were supplying them to Israel. They are 100% effective," he said.

As reported, the NATO Summit is taking place in The Hague on June 24-25. The meeting is being chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Forum.