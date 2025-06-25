Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:30 25.06.2025

Death toll of enemy attack on Dnipro increases to 19 – authorities

The death toll of the Russian attack on Dnipro on Tuesday has increased to 19, in total, there are 21 dead and more than 300 injured in the region, head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak reported on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In Dnipro, 19 people have already died due to yesterday's Russian attack. In total, 21 in the region. Condolences to all who lost their relatives and friends. The number of residents who were injured has also increased. There are over 300 of them," Lysak wrote.

The head of the administration thanked the doctors who "are staying with people who remain in medical facilities. They are doing everything to save and restore the health of the injured."

Earlier, 18 people were reported dead.

On Wednesday, mourning was declared in Dnipro and Samar.

