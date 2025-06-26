Ukraine to hold strategic recovery program meetings on July 10–11 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will hold meetings with world leaders on its strategic recovery program on July 10–11 in Italy, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"As for the strategic recovery program, I mean that on July 10 and 11, we will hold a very good meeting in Italy, chaired by Ukraine's good friend, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. And we will meet with leaders there," Zelenskyy said in response to a question during a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The President emphasized the importance of European businesses and the private sector taking part in Ukraine's post-war recovery, as well as the need to finance various institutions involved in this effort.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place in Rome on July 10–11, 2025.