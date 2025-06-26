Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:26 26.06.2025

Ukraine to hold strategic recovery program meetings on July 10–11 – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine to hold strategic recovery program meetings on July 10–11 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will hold meetings with world leaders on its strategic recovery program on July 10–11 in Italy, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"As for the strategic recovery program, I mean that on July 10 and 11, we will hold a very good meeting in Italy, chaired by Ukraine's good friend, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. And we will meet with leaders there," Zelenskyy said in response to a question during a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The President emphasized the importance of European businesses and the private sector taking part in Ukraine's post-war recovery, as well as the need to finance various institutions involved in this effort.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place in Rome on July 10–11, 2025.

Tags: #recovery_of_ukraine #conference

MORE ABOUT

14:31 17.06.2025
Instead of refuting individual elements of propaganda, we need to create holistic picture of the world, where enemy narratives lose their meaning - discussion on information defense

Instead of refuting individual elements of propaganda, we need to create holistic picture of the world, where enemy narratives lose their meaning - discussion on information defense

09:50 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Helicopters decries another groundless smear campaign

Ukrainian Helicopters decries another groundless smear campaign

14:52 13.06.2025
There are great chances in Ukraine for the formation of a new Eurosceptic party after the war - political scientist

There are great chances in Ukraine for the formation of a new Eurosceptic party after the war - political scientist

14:49 13.06.2025
'Georgian scenario ' impossible in Ukraine after elections – analyst

'Georgian scenario ' impossible in Ukraine after elections – analyst

12:03 13.06.2025
Only 3% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, 10% consider Russian 'peace plan' acceptable – study

Only 3% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, 10% consider Russian 'peace plan' acceptable – study

10:44 10.06.2025
Help launches registration for humanitarian project funding German Support for Ukrainian Communities

Help launches registration for humanitarian project funding German Support for Ukrainian Communities

12:11 05.06.2025
Ukrainians start smoking on average at 19.8 years old – poll

Ukrainians start smoking on average at 19.8 years old – poll

11:43 05.06.2025
Only 2.2% of Ukrainians quit e-cigarettes after ban – nationwide survey

Only 2.2% of Ukrainians quit e-cigarettes after ban – nationwide survey

20:40 30.05.2025
Ukraine hopes for participation of Turkish delegation in reconstruction conference in Rome in July – Sybiha

Ukraine hopes for participation of Turkish delegation in reconstruction conference in Rome in July – Sybiha

10:25 21.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience of working during the war with colleagues from Baltic countries

Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience of working during the war with colleagues from Baltic countries

HOT NEWS

Death toll of Russian missile strike on Dnipro, Samar on June 24 increases to 22

Trump promises to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with more Patriot missiles

Trump says he does not discuss ceasefire with Zelenskyy: I want to know how he's doing

Death toll of enemy attack on Dnipro increases to 19 – authorities

HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

LATEST

Death toll of Russian missile strike on Dnipro, Samar on June 24 increases to 22

European Solidarity says Financial Monitoring Service head does not explain at temporary investigative commission how documents for sanctions against Poroshenko prepared

Shmyhal gives task to intensify work on construction of shelters in kindergartens

URCS evacuates residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region

Trump promises to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with more Patriot missiles

Trump announces conversation with Putin

Trump says he does not discuss ceasefire with Zelenskyy: I want to know how he's doing

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

Ministry of National Unity initiates possibility of developing Unity Hub network with support of European countries - Chernyshov

Kyivteploenergo eliminates over 1,400 pipeline damages during hydraulic tests in 2025

AD
AD