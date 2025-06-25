Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:29 25.06.2025

Shmyhal gives task to intensify work on construction of shelters in kindergartens

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal gave the task to the responsible bodies to intensify work on the construction of shelters in preschool educational institutions.

"The safety of the educational process is a key condition for children's education and an important factor for the return of Ukrainian families from abroad. That is why the development of a reliable protection infrastructure in schools remains one of the government's priorities," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the results of the meeting on the implementation of projects for the construction of shelters in secondary education institutions.

According to him, this year the state provided regions with a subvention of UAH 6.2 billion for the construction of shelters in schools, and it is planned to implement 144 projects in 100 communities in 22 regions.

"We heard the heads of regional administrations about the pace of project implementation. We expect that all allocated funds will be used effectively and the facilities will be completed by the end of the year. This issue is under the control of the relevant ministries. The government will carefully coordinate the process with the regional military administrations. We must provide all children with the opportunity to study safely in person," the prime minister added.

In addition, he gave the task of intensifying work on the construction of shelters in preschool educational institutions.

 

Tags: #shmyhal #shelters #construction #kindergartens

