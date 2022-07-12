Facts

10:54 12.07.2022

USA faces problems in organizing supervision over spending funds transferred to help Ukraine – Spartz

2 min read

A member of the U.S. Congress Victoria Spartz reported on the problems that the United States faced when trying to help Ukraine in the conditions of war with the Russian Federation, noting that some of them relate to the supervision of the allocated funds.

"The situation is very complicated, and the United States, as a country trying to help your country, had some exciting moments for us. I have been to Ukraine six or seven times and tried to solve them on an unofficial level without making a fuss. But, unfortunately, in Ukraine, everyone points to the other – they say, it's not me, but that one is to blame. Ukrainians say that the Americans treat us badly ... I didn't want to show some things in the public domain so that there would be no speculation to leave them to be solved behind the scenes," Spartz said in an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda published on Monday.

According to her, it is important to solve some issues behind closed doors, "so that Russia cannot use it in its propaganda."

At the same time, the congresswoman said, "that both Republicans and Democrats are very concerned: how will we do supervision if we spend so much money in Ukraine?" "The problem I'm talking about exists at the bipartisan level! And you need to solve it! ... Ukraine will have big problems if Ukraine cannot come to an agreement with us now, if the Congress does not feel that we can trust you. It's not a question of me. Ukrainians do not understand that Congress has a responsibility to do oversight, oversight about where and what American money is spent on. Our voters choose us for this," said Spartz.

Tags: #usa #spartz

MORE ABOUT

16:54 12.07.2022
Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

10:33 12.07.2022
Spartz says Yermak is the reason why important issues not being solved in Ukraine

Spartz says Yermak is the reason why important issues not being solved in Ukraine

10:21 11.07.2022
USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

16:18 09.07.2022
USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

14:51 08.07.2022
USA helping us, but not enough to win – Zelensky in interview with CNN

USA helping us, but not enough to win – Zelensky in interview with CNN

14:01 04.07.2022
Humanitarian aid through US govt delivered in full to frontline without delays – MP Cherniev

Humanitarian aid through US govt delivered in full to frontline without delays – MP Cherniev

11:17 02.07.2022
Pentagon announces $820 mln extra military aid package for Ukraine

Pentagon announces $820 mln extra military aid package for Ukraine

16:52 29.06.2022
US-created REPO intl group blocks Russian assets worth $30 bln - US Treasury

US-created REPO intl group blocks Russian assets worth $30 bln - US Treasury

10:06 28.06.2022
U.S. to continue holding Russia accountable – Biden about missile attack on Kremenchuk shopping mall

U.S. to continue holding Russia accountable – Biden about missile attack on Kremenchuk shopping mall

13:38 24.06.2022
USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

LATEST

OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD