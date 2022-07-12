USA faces problems in organizing supervision over spending funds transferred to help Ukraine – Spartz

A member of the U.S. Congress Victoria Spartz reported on the problems that the United States faced when trying to help Ukraine in the conditions of war with the Russian Federation, noting that some of them relate to the supervision of the allocated funds.

"The situation is very complicated, and the United States, as a country trying to help your country, had some exciting moments for us. I have been to Ukraine six or seven times and tried to solve them on an unofficial level without making a fuss. But, unfortunately, in Ukraine, everyone points to the other – they say, it's not me, but that one is to blame. Ukrainians say that the Americans treat us badly ... I didn't want to show some things in the public domain so that there would be no speculation to leave them to be solved behind the scenes," Spartz said in an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda published on Monday.

According to her, it is important to solve some issues behind closed doors, "so that Russia cannot use it in its propaganda."

At the same time, the congresswoman said, "that both Republicans and Democrats are very concerned: how will we do supervision if we spend so much money in Ukraine?" "The problem I'm talking about exists at the bipartisan level! And you need to solve it! ... Ukraine will have big problems if Ukraine cannot come to an agreement with us now, if the Congress does not feel that we can trust you. It's not a question of me. Ukrainians do not understand that Congress has a responsibility to do oversight, oversight about where and what American money is spent on. Our voters choose us for this," said Spartz.