Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:50 12.01.2026

Zelenskyy instructs ministers to support, assess economic aspects of future Ukraine-USA deals

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed documents on the reconstruction and economic development of Ukraine and instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka and Minister of Economy Oleksiy Soboliev to provide full support and assessment on all economic aspects of future agreements between Ukraine and the United States and trilateral ones: Ukraine – Europe – the United States.

"We have determined the necessary parameters for the mechanisms for using reconstruction funds that will come from our partners. We understand that the American side is in communication with Russia regarding the basic political framework for ending the war," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram channel on Monday.

The president said there should be a clear answer from Russia whether they are ready to end the war on real terms.

"If there is no such readiness, the pressure on the aggressor should continue to increase. We see the right tactics both in relation to the tankers of the shadow fleet and in relation to financial schemes that help marginal regimes from other parts of the world circumvent the sanctions imposed against them," Zelenskyy said.

He said if Russia chooses war, the world’s response should be to restrict Russian export revenues as much as possible.

