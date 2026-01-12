Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:12 12.01.2026

Estonian FM bans entry to first 261 Russian fighters involved in aggression against Ukraine

1 min read
Estonian FM bans entry to first 261 Russian fighters involved in aggression against Ukraine

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has banned entry to the first 261 Russian fighters who participated in the war of aggression against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced.

“Estonia has imposed entry bans on the first 261 of Russian combatants who took part in the war of aggression against Ukraine - and this is only the beginning. Hundreds of thousands of fighters from the aggressor state have been involved in this brutal war, committing atrocities and spreading violence. They have no place in Estonia and in the Schengen area,” he said on X Monday.

The minister added that Estonia continues to work to ensure that the doors remain closed to Russian former combatants and called on other countries to do the same.

Tags: #estonia

MORE ABOUT

20:13 12.01.2026
Estonian FM bans entry to first 261 Russian fighters involved in aggression against Ukraine

Estonian FM bans entry to first 261 Russian fighters involved in aggression against Ukraine

09:17 24.12.2025
Estonia allocates EUR 2 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector

Estonia allocates EUR 2 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector

11:53 05.11.2025
Estonia plans to allocate EUR 3 mln for Starlink systems for Ukraine

Estonia plans to allocate EUR 3 mln for Starlink systems for Ukraine

16:53 27.10.2025
Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

13:33 27.10.2025
Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

12:03 27.10.2025
Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

15:11 07.10.2025
Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

20:24 22.09.2025
Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

12:45 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

21:03 05.09.2025
Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

Zelenskyy orders finalization and submission of document on security guarantees for Ukraine from USA for high-level consideration

Zelenskyy instructs ministers to support, assess economic aspects of future Ukraine-USA deals

National Security Committee doesn’t support inclusion of dismissal of SBU head Maliuk on Rada session agenda - MP Friz

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Khartiia brigade installs Ukrainian flag over Kupiansk city council building

Kyiv City Council prepares decisions to stabilise life support systems after shelling

UN Human Rights Mission: 2025 deadliest year for civilians in Ukraine since 2022

Ministry: 5 cultural institutions restored since 2022

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

Svyrydenko, Norwegian FM discuss preparations for 'energy Ramstein'

Zelenskyy orders finalization and submission of document on security guarantees for Ukraine from USA for high-level consideration

Applications for second cohort of REDpreneur Women program start

AD
AD