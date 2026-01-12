Emergency power outages in effect throughout Kyiv – DTEK

Photo: Pixabay

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv, the DTEK energy holding company reported.

"Kyiv: at the command of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been implemented throughout the city. Schedules do not apply during emergency power outages," DTEK said in a telegram.

As reported, after the Russian attack on January 9, emergency power outages were implemented on the Left Bank of the capital, parts of the Pechersk and Holosiivsky districts.