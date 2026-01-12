Interfax-Ukraine
18:45 12.01.2026

Zelenskyy orders finalization and submission of document on security guarantees for Ukraine from USA for high-level consideration

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the work schedule for the next two weeks with the negotiating team and instructed them to finalize and submit a document on US security guarantees for Ukraine for high-level consideration.

“A detailed report from our entire negotiating team regarding communication with the American side. We discussed the schedule for the next two weeks in terms of meetings, preparation of documents, and possible signings. I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States’ security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

According to him, this should be a document of historic significance, and it is now reaching exactly that level.

