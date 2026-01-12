Interior Minister: Energy Detachment created in State Emergency Service to respond to needs of Ukrainians

Photo: National Police

Over the past week, the State Emergency Service rescuers made more than 6,000 trips to eliminate emergency situations and saved 173 people, a separate Energy Detachment has been created in the State Emergency Service to respond to the needs of Ukrainians, said Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"The biggest challenge is the aftermath of Russian shelling in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Emergency services under the Interior Ministry are working nonstop to restore damaged infrastructure and support people affected by the attacks," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote Monday on his Telegram channel.

He said psychologists from the State Emergency Service and police are stationed at invincibility points to help citizens cope with stress.

In the hardest-hit areas, rescuers have also deployed inflatable modules in apartment building courtyards, where people can warm up, receive consultations, and get necessary assistance, Klymenko added.

The Interior Ministry chief said the State Emergency Service has installed generators in the capital to provide emergency power to residential buildings still under repair.

"Additional generators were brought from other regions to respond immediately to urgent needs. For this purpose, the SES created a separate Energy Unit," Klymenko said.

He also emphasized that police and emergency services are assisting people affected by severe weather. Police patrols have been increased on highways and streets in populated areas.

"Remember: if you need help from rescuers, police, medics, or gas services and mobile networks are unreliable, use the official 112 Ukraine app. It works via Wi-Fi at invincibility points, shelters, hospitals, and other locations with internet access," Klymenko concluded.