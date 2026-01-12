Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:48 12.01.2026

Svyrydenko, Norwegian FM discuss preparations for 'energy Ramstein'

2 min read
Svyrydenko, Norwegian FM discuss preparations for 'energy Ramstein'
Photo: @svyrydenkoy Telegram

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting in the format of the "energy Ramstein" with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

"We are consistently continuing systematic international work to attract all available resources to support the Ukrainian energy system. We held a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. We handed over to the Norwegian side an agreed list of equipment necessary for repairs after the shelling and further strengthening energy stability," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel.

The parties also discussed the preparation of the upcoming meeting in the format of the "energy Ramstein" initiated by Ukraine as a platform for coordinating long-term support with partners.

"Norway is one of the key donors to the Energy Support Fund and a strategic partner of Ukraine in the energy sector. We are grateful to the Norwegian government for announcing a new contribution of $ 400 million to support energy sustainability and the purchase of critical equipment," the prime minister said.

Svyrydenko separately thanked for the decision to continue the partnership in 2026 and allocate $8.3 billion within the Nansen Programme.

"In 2026, Norway also plans additional allocations to Norfund for business development and investment projects in Ukraine. Systemic international support is a key element of the restoration of energy and economic sustainability of Ukraine," she said.

Tags: #norway #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

19:16 12.01.2026
Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

13:59 12.01.2026
Ukrainian PM: Decentralized generation is a matter of state survival in wartime

Ukrainian PM: Decentralized generation is a matter of state survival in wartime

12:29 12.01.2026
Most difficult situation remains in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region – PM Svydyrenko

Most difficult situation remains in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region – PM Svydyrenko

11:22 12.01.2026
Key stage of power supply restoration in Kyiv and region completed – Dpty Energy Minister

Key stage of power supply restoration in Kyiv and region completed – Dpty Energy Minister

17:03 10.01.2026
Svyrydenko: Govt instructes to ensure uninterrupted operation of Invincibility Points

Svyrydenko: Govt instructes to ensure uninterrupted operation of Invincibility Points

18:21 05.01.2026
Svyrydenko: 6.6 mln Ukrainians live in frontline communities

Svyrydenko: 6.6 mln Ukrainians live in frontline communities

14:26 05.01.2026
Sources for implementing Ukraine's economic plan agree to work out details in coming weeks – Ukrainian PM

Sources for implementing Ukraine's economic plan agree to work out details in coming weeks – Ukrainian PM

12:38 02.01.2026
Nomination committee approves independent members of Energoatom's new Supervisory Board – Ukrainian PM

Nomination committee approves independent members of Energoatom's new Supervisory Board – Ukrainian PM

12:16 02.01.2026
Russia attacks Zaporizhia on Jan 1 with drones - PM Svydyrenko

Russia attacks Zaporizhia on Jan 1 with drones - PM Svydyrenko

15:34 29.12.2025
Cabinet transfers state real estate, seized facilities to ARMA for resettlement of IDPs - Svyrydenko

Cabinet transfers state real estate, seized facilities to ARMA for resettlement of IDPs - Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

Zelenskyy orders finalization and submission of document on security guarantees for Ukraine from USA for high-level consideration

Zelenskyy instructs ministers to support, assess economic aspects of future Ukraine-USA deals

National Security Committee doesn’t support inclusion of dismissal of SBU head Maliuk on Rada session agenda - MP Friz

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Khartiia brigade installs Ukrainian flag over Kupiansk city council building

Kyiv City Council prepares decisions to stabilise life support systems after shelling

UN Human Rights Mission: 2025 deadliest year for civilians in Ukraine since 2022

Estonian FM bans entry to first 261 Russian fighters involved in aggression against Ukraine

Ministry: 5 cultural institutions restored since 2022

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

Zelenskyy orders finalization and submission of document on security guarantees for Ukraine from USA for high-level consideration

Applications for second cohort of REDpreneur Women program start

Estonian FM bans entry to first 261 Russian fighters involved in aggression against Ukraine

AD
AD