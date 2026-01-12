Svyrydenko, Norwegian FM discuss preparations for 'energy Ramstein'

Photo: @svyrydenkoy Telegram

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting in the format of the "energy Ramstein" with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

"We are consistently continuing systematic international work to attract all available resources to support the Ukrainian energy system. We held a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. We handed over to the Norwegian side an agreed list of equipment necessary for repairs after the shelling and further strengthening energy stability," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel.

The parties also discussed the preparation of the upcoming meeting in the format of the "energy Ramstein" initiated by Ukraine as a platform for coordinating long-term support with partners.

"Norway is one of the key donors to the Energy Support Fund and a strategic partner of Ukraine in the energy sector. We are grateful to the Norwegian government for announcing a new contribution of $ 400 million to support energy sustainability and the purchase of critical equipment," the prime minister said.

Svyrydenko separately thanked for the decision to continue the partnership in 2026 and allocate $8.3 billion within the Nansen Programme.

"In 2026, Norway also plans additional allocations to Norfund for business development and investment projects in Ukraine. Systemic international support is a key element of the restoration of energy and economic sustainability of Ukraine," she said.