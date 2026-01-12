Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:23 12.01.2026

National Security Committee doesn’t support inclusion of dismissal of SBU head Maliuk on Rada session agenda - MP Friz

National Security Committee doesn’t support inclusion of dismissal of SBU head Maliuk on Rada session agenda - MP Friz

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence did not support the inclusion of the dismissal of SBU head Vasyl Maliuk on the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada session, reported committee member Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction).

"The committee did not support the decision to include the president’s motion to dismiss Vasyl Maliuk as head of the Security Service of Ukraine on the plenary session agenda," Friz told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to her, only seven members of parliament voted in favor of the decision, six voted against, and two abstained.

