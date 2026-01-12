URCS, NGO UMIND hold educational webinars for women

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the NGO UMIND hold educational webinars for women.

In December, as part of the "Support for Expanding Women’s Economic Empowerment in Ukraine" program, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the UMIND NGO held online training sessions to help women adapt to change, build careers and develop their own businesses, UMIND reported.

More than 1,000 women took part in the webinars in December. The educational series of three webinars opened with "Emotional Literacy: How to Recognize and Process Emotions," presented by crisis psychologist Anastasia Horbachova. She explained why attempts to ignore or suppress emotions at work lead to burnout and reduced effectiveness.

The next session focused on professional self-realization and reputation. The training, "Personal Brand Architecture: Values, Positioning, Uniqueness," was led by strategic communications expert Olena Levandovska. She suggested viewing a personal brand through the metaphor of building a house, where everything begins with a foundation.

The December series concluded with the training "Strategic Personal Development, or How to Achieve Goals," led by business trainer Yulia Tsaruk. The session focused on turning desires and intentions into a clear and realistic action strategy.

Registration for the January webinars is available at: https://ee.urcs.org.ua/single/NyojI2GP

The event is held as part of the "Support for Expanding Women’s Economic Empowerment in Ukraine" program, implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross, with support from NACHBARN IN NOT and the Austrian Development Agency, and with organizational and technical support from the UMIND NGO.