Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who is visiting Kyiv, announced the allocation of DKK 4 billion in aid to Ukraine, which will be directed towards the energy sector and the functioning of the Ukrainian state.

"It's 16 degrees below zero in Kyiv today. We can only imagine how cold it is when the power goes out, often for six hours at a time. This is money that Ukraine desperately needs, and it needs it now. Several times a week, Russia attacks the infrastructure that supplies electricity to ordinary people in Ukraine. Ensuring that Ukrainians can keep warm, cook, and live their lives more or less as normal is crucial to their continued ability to endure this war. A war they are waging in the name of all of us," Eide said.

It is noted that Norway is in ongoing dialogue with the authorities in Kyiv and other stakeholders regarding the distribution of Norwegian support for the energy sector. The goal is to meet Ukraine's needs and spread risks. It is important to support energy production and strengthen the resilience of the energy sector.

"We need to finance the purchase of gas that can be delivered quickly. At the same time, we need to repair damaged infrastructure and purchase spare parts," Eide explained.

Norway's contribution will be channeled through partners such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Energy Community, which aims to expand the EU's internal energy market to third countries such as Ukraine. This is coordinated with other key donors.