Applications for second cohort of REDpreneur Women program start

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The application process for participation in the second cohort of the REDpreneur Women program has begun, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) announced on Facebook on Monday.

The program is open to female Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and over, residing in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine, who have an innovative business idea in a sustainable sector of the economy with a social and environmental component, who do not have an existing business or are seeking to re-establish their own business. Twenty-five participants will have the opportunity to undergo an intensive training program at the Ukrainian Future Business Incubator. Seventeen finalists will receive further support to implement their business ideas and EUR 7,000, which will help the participants implement business ideas aimed at supporting local communities, creating jobs and developing financially sustainable business models that are able to attract investment and maintain long-term stability.

The program also includes motivational sessions and networking opportunities to meet like-minded people and potential partners. The training is conducted online. The deadline for submitting applications is February 12, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Kyiv time. One can submit an application at: https://ufincubator.com/ua/programi-ta-diyalnist/10_redpreneur-ua

REDpreneur Women helps women gain knowledge, practical skills, mentoring support and financing to start and revive their own businesses. The program focuses on ideas with social, environmental or innovative impact, as well as supporting participants who want to contribute to the recovery of Ukraine through entrepreneurship.

The program is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross with the support of the Austrian foundation NACHBAR IN NOT and the Austrian Development Agency. The training and mentoring component is implemented jointly with Ukrainian Future Business.