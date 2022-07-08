Facts

16:55 08.07.2022

About 80% of destroyed medical infrastructure facilities located in occupied territory – Dpty Health Minister

About 80% of the destroyed medical infrastructure facilities are located in the occupied territory, Deputy Health Minister Oleksiy Yaremenko has said.

"Information about the real situation in the occupied territories is limited. However, about 80% of the destroyed facilities are located in the occupied territories," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Yaremenko, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, according to recent data, as of July 5, some 695 facilities of medical institutions were damaged, another 122 facilities were completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

Tags: #medical #infrastructure

17:04 10.06.2022
Medical Procurement of Ukraine to resume creation of full-cycle procurement agency

16:24 09.06.2022
Damage caused to sports infrastructure of Ukraine by Russian army estimated at $125 mln

10:19 02.06.2022
Railway infrastructure in two districts of Lviv region damaged due to night missile attacks – regional authorities

09:57 06.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia has brought to Ukraine such medical problems, which until recently could not be imagined

21:10 11.04.2022
In Chernihiv region, work starts on restoration of hospitals damaged during bombing

16:00 05.04.2022
Ukrenergo receives many offers from European colleagues to help in restoring destroyed infrastructure

16:29 25.03.2022
KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

18:31 17.03.2022
Medical Procurement of Ukraine buys medicines for hospitals in several regions for UAH 14 mln

22:12 11.03.2022
In Mykolaiv, Russian troops continue indiscriminate firing at civilian facilities – local authorities

15:40 10.03.2022
Sixty-three Ukrainian hospitals shelled, five doctors die amid aggressor attacks since war start- Liashko

