About 80% of destroyed medical infrastructure facilities located in occupied territory – Dpty Health Minister

About 80% of the destroyed medical infrastructure facilities are located in the occupied territory, Deputy Health Minister Oleksiy Yaremenko has said.

"Information about the real situation in the occupied territories is limited. However, about 80% of the destroyed facilities are located in the occupied territories," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Yaremenko, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, according to recent data, as of July 5, some 695 facilities of medical institutions were damaged, another 122 facilities were completely destroyed and cannot be restored.