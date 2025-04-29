Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:16 29.04.2025

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

1 min read
Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Russian attacks on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure during the winter inflicted losses equivalent to nearly 50% of the country's total gas output, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting on Tuesday.

"This winter, the enemy launched a series of massive strikes on Ukraine's gas extraction infrastructure, causing losses amounting to nearly half of our total production. Despite this, the sector held firm and continues to reliably supply consumers with natural gas," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister added that the government is actively working to offset these losses, particularly through gas imports.

"Since the beginning of the year, we've already contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas. An additional 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be purchased by Naftogaz from Polish company Orlen. We are diversifying our energy supply sources to ensure we have sufficient gas reserves for the next winter," he said.

Tags: #shmyhal #infrastructure #attacks

