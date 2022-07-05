Facts

16:19 05.07.2022

UNESCO technical delegation to visit Kyiv this week

A technical delegation of UNESCO will make a visit to Kyiv this week, Assistant Director-General of UNESCO Africa Department Edouard Matoko has said.

"We plan together with the government of Ukraine to send a technical mission to Kyiv this week in order to assess needs and expectations of the Ukrainian authorities and determine the forms of our involvement," he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano on Tuesday.

UNESCO along with all partners are ready to provide technical assistance within the spheres of their competence and contribute to the recovery and development plan of Ukraine, he added.

Matoko also said that UNESCO regularly monitors the impact of the war on cultural facilities, educational establishments as well as security of journalists.

UNESCO is also committed to ensure uninterrupted education for all citizens of Ukraine, support for online education in Ukraine and abroad as well as integration of refugees – students and teachers – in host countries, he said.

Matoko added that UNESCO has mobilized around $5 million under agreements with donor countries in these spheres.

