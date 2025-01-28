Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:49 28.01.2025

Three Ministers, UNESCO Director General arrive in Lviv for opening of cultural hub – mayor

1 min read
Three Ministers, UNESCO Director General arrive in Lviv for opening of cultural hub – mayor
Photo: https://t.me/andriysadovyi/2748

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Spain and Ukraine, José Manuel Albares and Andriy Sybiha, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Mykola Tochytsky, arrived in Lviv to participate in the opening of a cultural hub in the city, Mayor Andriy Sadovy said.

"At the beginning of the visit, we managed to briefly discuss the possibilities: the creation of an art therapy center for the rehabilitation of Ukrainians affected by the war; the inclusion of the building of Kharkiv State Industry Building (Derzhprom) in the UNESCO heritage list; the introduction of a specialty for training restorers of metal, wood and plaster at Lviv Academy of Arts," Sadovy said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Tags: #sadovy #lviv #sybiha #unesco

