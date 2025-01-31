UNESCO mission to visit Kharkiv in March to analyze damage caused to Derzhprom by Russian aggression

A UNESCO mission will visit Kharkiv in the near future to monitor the damaged cultural heritage of the region, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said on Friday.

"As soon as in March, we expect a visit of the UNESCO mission, which will analyze and assess the destruction of Derzhprom [Kharkiv State Industry Building], as well as determine further measures for restoration. Derzhprom is not just an architectural monument, but an iconic symbol of Kharkiv," he said on the Telegram channel.

The official recalled that other important objects are also under the protection of UNESCO, in particular the National Literary and Memorial Museum of Hryhoriy Skovoroda, which also fell under enemy attacks.

"Now both Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and UNESCO are ready to sign a memorandum on the beginning of conservation work. As of today, design and estimate documentation has been designed and a number of preparatory works have been carried out," Synehubov said.

As reported, on October 28, 2024, a Russian guided aerial bomb hit directly the Derzhprom building, destroying the wall in one of the sections, as well as the ceiling on the third floor, the second floor and the windows under it. About 700 windows were broken.

Derzhprom is one of the symbols of Kharkiv. One of the first Soviet-era skyscrapers was built in 1925-1928. It was officially opened on November 7, 1928.

In 2017, the Derzhprom was included in the preliminary list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites as a monument of architecture in the style of constructivism.

In 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers included the building of the Derzhprom in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine as an object of cultural heritage of national importance.

In 2023, UNESCO included the Derzhprom in the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection.