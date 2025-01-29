Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:13 29.01.2025

Tochytsky, UNESCO Director-General address lack of restorers, specialists for evacuation of cultural heritage

Tochytsky, UNESCO Director-General address lack of restorers, specialists for evacuation of cultural heritage
Photo: https://mcsc.gov.ua

Mykola Tochytsky, the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to discuss solutions for addressing the shortage of restorers and specialists needed for evacuation of cultural heritage.

"During the meeting, strategies to tackle the personnel shortage across various professions were discussed. Ukraine, in particular, needs to extend educational capacity to train restorers and specialists in evacuation of cultural heritage," the ministry said Wednesday.

The parties also addressed the coordination of efforts to restore Ukraine's cultural infrastructure with the support of international partners.

"The minister emphasized the scale of damage inflicted on cultural institutions and heritage sites across Ukraine due to the war. Furthermore, the destruction is caused by Russia's deliberate attacks, including strikes on UNESCO-protected sites," the ministry added.

Tags: #tochytsky #unesco

