15:44 16.12.2023

Ukraine elected vice-chair of UNESCO Cultural Heritage Committee in event of armed conflict

For the first time, Ukraine has been elected as Vice-Chair of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy said.

"Ukraine for the first time became the Vice-Chair of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. This is another victory of Ukrainian cultural diplomacy. We are grateful to our international partners from UNESCO for another decision in favor of protecting the Ukrainian heritage, which is part of the world culture. Such events unite nations,” said acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeyev.

As noted, the election took place at the 18th meeting of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

In particular, the committee was presented with a report from the UNESCO Secretariat on the actions and assistance provided to Ukraine. This report included information on satellite monitoring of the state of Ukraine's cultural heritage, carried out by UNESCO missions to assess the damage caused by Russian aggression.

Also considered was UNESCO's technical assistance to Ukrainian authorities in providing emergency measures to protect cultural heritage, and assistance in carrying out an inventory of cultural heritage sites included in the UNESCO List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection.

Based on the results of consideration of the report, the decision was made by the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

Tags: #ukraine #unesco

