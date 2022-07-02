Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

The number of dead and missing persons as a result of a missile terrorist attack on the Amstor shopping center is 22 people, one person remains missing as a result of a Russian missile attack on the Amstor shopping center, city mayor Vitaliy Maletsky said.

"The latest data on the search and rescue operation at the site of the terrorist attack on the Amstor shopping center: of the 21 people who were considered missing, the bodies of 20 dead people were established by the examination, at present one person remains missing. One person died in a hospital. Thus, today the number of dead and missing as a result of a terrorist attack on the Amstor shopping center is 22 people," he wrote on Facebook.

The search and rescue operation continues, less than 10% of the rubble remains to be dismantled.

"We will never forgive the rushists, we will avenge every innocent person killed!" the mayor added.

As reported, on June 27, the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, where there were more than a thousand civilians at that moment.