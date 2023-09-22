In Kremenchuk, as result of Russian missile strike, one killed, 15 more injured

As a result of a missile strike carried out by Russian occupiers on Kremenchuk, Poltava region on Friday, September 22, one person was killed, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin has said.

"As of now, 15 people are known to have been injured, one of them a child. Another person died," Lunin said in his Telegram channel.

As reported, the Russians launched missile attacks on Kremenchuk on Friday. A hit to a civilian infrastructure facility was recorded.