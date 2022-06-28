Facts

15:50 28.06.2022

UN calls for bringing those responsible for Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall to justice

UN in Ukraine Resident Coordinator Osnat Lubrani said the attack on the mall in Kremenchuk is one of the examples of Russian aggression in Ukraine and called it "utterly deplorable," urging those responsible to be brought to justice, the UN press service said.

"The United Nations strongly condemns the impact on civilians of these latest attacks, and I call for an independent investigation to hold those responsible accountable. I will not get tired of repeating that the parties to the conflict have an obligation under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. This includes respecting the principle of proportionality on any military operation, which prohibits attacks which may be expected to cause incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians or damage to civilian objects," the UN said in the statement.

She said "this is only one more example of the massive suffering that Russia’s war on Ukraine is causing on the people of this country. During the weekend, we saw the disturbing reports of a new wave of airstrikes and shelling hitting, once again, civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. Many civilians have been killed or injured, and homes, health facilities and other civilian infrastructure were reportedly damaged."

Lubrani said "whatever the number is, an attack that hits a shopping mall is utterly deplorable."

