Response to strike on Kremenchuk should be more heavy arms for Ukraine, more sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said arms supplies to Ukraine should be increased and more sanctions should be imposed on Russia in response to the missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, on June 27.

"Large shopping mall in Kremenchuk with hundreds of civilians inside has been hit by a Russian strike. Russia is a disgrace to humanity and it must face consequences. The response should be more heavy arms for Ukraine, more sanctions on Russia, and more businesses leaving Russia," he said on Twitter.