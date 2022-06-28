Facts

12:37 28.06.2022

Response to strike on Kremenchuk should be more heavy arms for Ukraine, more sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

1 min read
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said arms supplies to Ukraine should be increased and more sanctions should be imposed on Russia in response to the missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, on June 27.

"Large shopping mall in Kremenchuk with hundreds of civilians inside has been hit by a Russian strike. Russia is a disgrace to humanity and it must face consequences. The response should be more heavy arms for Ukraine, more sanctions on Russia, and more businesses leaving Russia," he said on Twitter.

