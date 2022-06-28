G7 condemns Russia's missile attack on shopping mall in Kremenchuk – statement

The G7 countries condemn Russia's missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, on Monday, June 27.

"We solemnly condemn the abominable attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk. We will not rest until Russia ends its cruel and senseless war on Ukraine," G7 Germany said on Twitter.

Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime, it said.

"Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account," G7 said in the statement.

The G7 leaders also said they will continue to provide financial, humanitarian as well as military support for Ukraine, for as long as it takes.

