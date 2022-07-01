Debris management operation at Kremenchuk shopping mall 88% finished

The debris management operation at the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, which was devastated by Russia's missile attack on June 27, is 88% finished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said on Friday.

"As of 5:50 p.m. on July 1, the debris of 88% of the area of the Amstor shopping mall were examined and cleared," it said.

The state service specified that 19 people were killed, 64 people were injured (including three employees of the State Emergency Service), and 26 of them were hospitalized (including two employees of the state service).

"Twenty-eight fragments of bodies have been found since the start of the operation. The works continue. Some 351 people and 51 units of equipment are involved in the operation," it said.