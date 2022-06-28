Facts

09:41 28.06.2022

Eighteen people killed, 36 missing after Russia's missile attack on shopping mall in Kremenchuk – Poltava regional governor

Eighteen people killed, 36 missing after Russia's missile attack on shopping mall in Kremenchuk – Poltava regional governor

As of Tuesday morning, 18 people were killed and 36 went missing as a result of Russia's missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk on Monday, June 27, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin has said.

"Regrettably, according to the latest updates, 18 people were killed as a result of Russia's attack. Thirty-six people went missing. We continue the search operations. Those injured are being provided with necessary help," he said on the Telegram channel.

The official said that the debris management operations continue at the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk.

"More than 1,000 people – rescuers, police, medical workers, and volunteers – worked on the debris all night. I am grateful to everyone who have been working tirelessly and everyone who helps us," Lunin said.

