SBU gathers evidence on deliberate criminal shelling of Kremenchuk shopping mall by Russian army

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is collecting corroborating evidence that the Russian occupiers deliberately committed a war crime by shelling the shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

This was stated by SBU Chief Ivan Bakanov.

"Based on the logic of the occupiers, supermarket shelves and even asphalt mixing plants pose a danger to them. The Russian army is a collection of terrorists who will definitely be punished for their crimes. All evidence is now being carefully documented," Bakanov said, according to the SBU press service.

Thus, it is documented that the Kh-22 missiles were launched from Tu-22M3 bombers that took off from the Shaikovka airfield in the Kaluga region of Russia. The missiles themselves were fired in the airspace of the Kursk region.

The video from the moment of impact clearly shows that the invaders hit the shopping center, where there were many visitors. You can compare satellite images of the city before and after the shelling. As for the shelling of the plant, there were no warehouses with military equipment there: it produced asphalt mixing plants.

"That is, all the inventions of the Russian propaganda are refuted by the facts," the SBU stressed.

As reported, on June 27, Russia launched a missile attack on the Amstor shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, where at that moment there were more than a thousand civilians. As of June 29, the number of victims is 65, 18 people died.