Search work completed in Kremenchuk: 32 people injured, including three children

As a result of a Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region, 32 people were injured, city mayor Vitaliy Maletsky said.

“The search work has been completed. Some 32 people were injured, including three children. Some 16 people were hospitalized, one person died,” Maletsky wrote on Facebook.

He also added that as a result of the attack, several residential buildings in the central part of Kremenchuk were damaged by the blast wave. Windows were broken, the roof was damaged, and in some places there was damage to the facade finishing.

“A special commission is already working, which inspects the facilities and records all damage. Residents whose property was damaged will receive compensation. Funding will be provided by the regional military administration and the city budget,” the mayor indicated.

All city services are involved in the process of repairing damage to houses.

Earlier, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin reported 31 victims.