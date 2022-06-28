Facts

10:06 28.06.2022

U.S. to continue holding Russia accountable – Biden about missile attack on Kremenchuk shopping mall

1 min read
U.S. to continue holding Russia accountable – Biden about missile attack on Kremenchuk shopping mall

The United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, notably by imposing new sanctions, U.S. President Joe Biden has said.

"Together, the G7 will deliver unwavering, unified commitment to support Ukraine and build on our unprecedented sanctions to hold President Putin accountable – sanctions that will only compound over time to further isolate Russia from the world economy," he said on Twitter.

The U.S. "could have turned a blind eye to Putin's barbaric war against Ukraine and the price of gas wouldn't have spiked the way it has, but America rose to the moment. We proudly stand with Ukraine," he said.

The G7 will continue to hit Putin's military-industrial complex where it hurts the most, prevent the central bank's foreign reserves from propping up his ailing economy, and deprive Putin of the resources he needs to wage his illegitimate war, Biden said.

As reported, the G7 leaders condemn Russia's missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk on June 26.

