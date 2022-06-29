President of Indonesia arrives in Kyiv

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo has arrived in Kyiv.

"The eleven-hour train journey from the Polish town of Przemysl to the Ukrainian capital went smoothly and without hitches. We arrived at platform 1 of Kyiv Central Station at about 08:50 local time, where we were met by several Ukrainian officials," Widodo wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Widodo is expected to visit Russia after his trip to Kyiv, where he will hold talks with Vladimir Putin on Thursday.