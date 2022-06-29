Facts

12:15 29.06.2022

President of Indonesia arrives in Kyiv

1 min read
President of Indonesia arrives in Kyiv

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo has arrived in Kyiv.

"The eleven-hour train journey from the Polish town of Przemysl to the Ukrainian capital went smoothly and without hitches. We arrived at platform 1 of Kyiv Central Station at about 08:50 local time, where we were met by several Ukrainian officials," Widodo wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Widodo is expected to visit Russia after his trip to Kyiv, where he will hold talks with Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Tags: #kyiv #widodo

MORE ABOUT

13:57 29.06.2022
President of Indonesia visits Irpin

President of Indonesia visits Irpin

09:39 29.06.2022
President of Indonesia to visit Kyiv on Wed

President of Indonesia to visit Kyiv on Wed

14:52 27.06.2022
Number of casualties caused by Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to six – city administration

Number of casualties caused by Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to six – city administration

12:07 27.06.2022
President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv

President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv

10:23 27.06.2022
Sunday missile attack on Kyiv was launched from Caspian Sea – Ukrainian Air Force

Sunday missile attack on Kyiv was launched from Caspian Sea – Ukrainian Air Force

14:56 23.06.2022
Hilton Kyiv hotel reopens on July 1

Hilton Kyiv hotel reopens on July 1

12:14 11.06.2022
European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

15:58 09.06.2022
Kyiv city Council deprives Minsk of sister city status – Klitschko

Kyiv city Council deprives Minsk of sister city status – Klitschko

10:09 06.06.2022
Missile attack on Kyiv carried out from Tu-95 aircraft from Caspian Sea – AFU Air Forces

Missile attack on Kyiv carried out from Tu-95 aircraft from Caspian Sea – AFU Air Forces

12:03 04.06.2022
Macron doesn't rule out visit to Kyiv in near future - media

Macron doesn't rule out visit to Kyiv in near future - media

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO doors are open, this also applies to Bucharest decision on Ukraine's membership – Stoltenberg

Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

Russia must stop war against Ukraine; Belarus must end its complicity in war – NATO summit declaration

LATEST

Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

NATO doors are open, this also applies to Bucharest decision on Ukraine's membership – Stoltenberg

Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

Russia must stop war against Ukraine; Belarus must end its complicity in war – NATO summit declaration

US-created REPO intl group blocks Russian assets worth $30 bln - US Treasury

ECHR accepts for consideration lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

Either emergency assistance to Ukraine or postponed war with Russia – Zelensky to leaders of NATO countries

Russia wants to enslave states that were once in its sphere of influence – Zelensky at NATO summit

AD
AD
AD
AD