Johnson at NATO summit to urge other countries to continue doing everything possible to support Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that at the NATO leaders' summit he would urge other countries to continue doing everything possible to support Ukraine.

"At this NATO Leaders’ Summit, I’ll be urging fellow nations to continue to do everything they can to support Ukraine. The UK has always played a historic role in the NATO alliance, working to address the biggest global threats and build a more secure world," Johnson said on Twitter Wednesday.