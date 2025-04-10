Meloni to do everything to make format of granting Ukraine NATO Article 5 work – Zelenskyy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is in favor of granting Ukraine NATO Article 5 in one form or another, and she will do everything to make such a format work, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have the issue of security guarantees. I think Giorgia has its own view on this. And she is in favor of giving Ukraine the Fifth Amendment in one form or another. This is her idea. I think it is very difficult. And I know that she will do everything to make such a format work," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, Meloni believes that Article 5 is more economically beneficial and safer than a contingent.

"But the fifth amendment is an important format that can be thought about, discussed. To think that this could be part of a security guarantee," the president noted.

As reported, on March 6, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed extending Article 5 of the NATO charter to Ukraine without granting the country membership in the military alliance, as this step would be "a guarantee of stable, long-term, effective security."