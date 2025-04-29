Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:49 29.04.2025

Ukraine needs to be provided with most powerful security guarantees – NATO PA Chair

2 min read
Ukraine needs to be provided with the most powerful security guarantees, Chair of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Marcos Perestrello said.

"We must provide Ukraine with the strongest possible guarantees that Russia will never be able to attack it again," Perestrello said at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, which was broadcast on social networks by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction).

According to Perestrello, it is impossible to achieve peace through capitulation.

"True peace is possible only when it is based on freedom and strength. Ukraine has the right to be free, deserves to be free. And our task is to help Ukraine become stronger," Perestrello said. In his opinion, Europe, the United States and Ukraine should work together to establish a just and lasting peace and continue to assist Ukraine and meet its immediate needs.

"The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table," Perestrello said.

Perestrello expressed hope that the NATO summit in The Hague will confirm that the Alliance is open to Ukraine's future membership and will continue to play a leading role in coordinating assistance to Ukraine, including in training, increasing the compatibility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with NATO standards, and providing long-term practical support, including in the defense industry.

Tags: #pa #council #nato

