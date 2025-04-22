Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Russia cannot demand that Ukraine refuse to join NATO, since Russia is an aggressor country that violates Ukraine's security guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Let us imagine that all NATO countries will support us. For example, no one can declare a veto, as a non-NATO country – on Ukraine's membership in NATO. Russia is outside NATO. Russia is, in addition to being an aggressor country, it cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine, it violates them," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

The president also expressed confidence that a dialogue is underway between the United States and Russia regarding Ukraine in NATO.

The president said that in the event of Ukraine's refusal from NATO, there must be security guarantees.

"If we abandon NATO, what is Russia abandoning? I mean, they said earlier that they went to Ukraine to protect the security of their state because NATO is approaching. I mean, if NATO is not approaching, what will Russia offer?" the president said.