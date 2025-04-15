Foreign partners note approach of Ukrainian military education to NATO standards – Defense Ministry

Foreign partners noted the significant progress of the Ukrainian military education system and its compliance with the strategic course for obtaining full membership in the EU and NATO during the annual assessment meeting of experts of the NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) with the leadership of Ukrainian military universities.

Director of NATO DEEP Mariusz Solis said that the Alliance would continue to promote the implementation of reforms to develop an interoperable multi-level system of military education and training, the main elements of which are the introduction of the systemic approach to training (SAT) methodology into the educational process, planning procedures and military decision-making according to NATO standards in combination with Ukrainian experience in conducting combat operations.

According to him, the key indicator of successful transformation will be the institutional audit of the military education system. This will allow assessing the implementation of the recommendations of the previous audit in 2020 regarding compliance with NATO standards and criteria.

At the same time, Director of the Department of Military Education and Science of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Volodymyr Myrnenko emphasized that now both the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively preparing to conduct an institutional audit of the military education system this fall in order to demonstrate readiness to ensure operational compatibility with NATO forces.

"Despite the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, we have managed to build an internal system of quality assurance of military education in military universities and colleges in accordance with the NATO standard Education and Training," he emphasized.

Myrnenko also stressed the need to build up the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the comprehensive support of the NATO DEEP program and the alliance’s military training institutions.

The event traditionally took place in Lublin (Republic of Poland) at the base of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade named after Grand Hetman Konstanty Ostrogski (LitPolUkrbrig). It was attended by representatives of the Department of Military Education and Science of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Central Directorate of Military Education and Science of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Directorate for Work with NCOs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as a delegation of experts from the NATO DEEP program headed by Mariusz Solis.