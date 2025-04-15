It is precisely stability, predictability of support for Ukraine that is right incentive for Russia – Zelenskyy

Stability and predictability of support for Ukraine is the right incentive for Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"A meeting was recently held in Ramstein and in Brussels at NATO headquarters. It is also important to preserve and expand all our bilateral formats of work with partners in the Alliance. This applies to defense support, all other forms of interaction. It is precisely the stability and predictability of support for Ukraine that is the right incentive for Russia. An incentive for diplomacy," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday in Odesa.

"They in Moscow must see that Ukraine will not be left alone with the war. I am grateful to everyone in the world who understands this, who continues to support Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.