G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

The leaders of the G7 countries announced their intention to provide Ukraine with financial, military and humanitarian assistance as much as needed.

"We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, providing the needed financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support in its courageous defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to the communiqué, following the G7 summit in Germany.

The G7 countries also expressed their intention to intensify assistance to Ukraine in establishing the production and export of its goods.

According to the document, in 2022 the G7 states provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than $2.8 billion. In addition, they intend to allocate and have already sent Ukraine $29.5 billion as budgetary assistance.

In addition, the leaders of the G7 countries announced plans to hold an international conference to collect assistance in the restoration of Ukraine, as well as to extend the restrictive measures against Russia.