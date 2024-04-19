Facts

19:44 19.04.2024

G7 Foreign Ministers express resolve to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities

3 min read
G7 Foreign Ministers express resolve to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities

G7 Foreign Ministers have expressed their resolve to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure against Russia's attacks.

In the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Communiqué, they strongly condemned Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and reaffirmed their unwavering determination to support democratic Ukraine.

"We express our resolve in particular to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure. We will also work with partners towards this end. In this context we appreciate the Immediate Action for Air Defense Initiative (IAAD) proposed by Germany," they said in the document.

Together with international partners, G7 is determined to continue to provide military, financial, political, humanitarian, economic, and development support to Ukraine and its people.

"We urge the approval of further support from other international partners," the Communiqué says.

The G7 countries will continue to help Ukraine repair and restore its critical energy and environmental infrastructure. They also expressed their deepest concern about the reported use of chemical agents by Russia, as a method of warfare.

The G7 Foreign Ministers condemned Russia's recent missile and drone strikes against Ukraine and expressed their determination to ensure full accountability and support Ukraine in obtaining compensation for the loss, injury and damage resulting from Russia's aggression. The ministers also assured that Russia's sovereign assets in their jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia ceases its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused.

"We will continue to explore all possible avenues to aid Ukraine in obtaining compensation from Russia, consistent with our respective legal systems and international law. As requested by Leaders, we will continue our work and advise ahead of the Apulia Summit on all possible avenues and feasible options by which immobilized Russian sovereign assets could be made use of to support Ukraine, consistent with our respective legal systems and international law," they said.

The Foreign Ministers stressed that they will continue to work to achieve the widest possible international support for the key principles and objectives of Ukraine's Peace Formula, also in view of the high-level international conference planned in Switzerland in mid-June.

It is also said in the Communiqué that G7 will continue to counter, in close cooperation with third countries, any attempts to evade and circumvent our sanctions and export restrictions. The ministers also called on financial institutions to refrain from supporting Russia's defense industrial base.

"We will impose additional sanctions on companies and individuals in third countries who help Russia acquire tools and other equipment that aid Russian weapons production or military-industrial development," they said.

The Foreign Ministers also called upon Iran to stop assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine and condemned in the strongest possible terms North Korea's unlawful export of arms to Russia and for use in Ukraine. G7 also expressed strong concern about transfers to Russia from businesses in the People's Republic of China of dual-use materials and weapons components that Russia is using to advance its military production.

Tags: #statement #g7

MORE ABOUT

20:50 10.04.2024
More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

21:26 28.03.2024
G7 ambassadors monitor selection of new HQCJ leadership

G7 ambassadors monitor selection of new HQCJ leadership

20:10 28.03.2024
G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

20:28 15.03.2024
G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

20:11 13.03.2024
European Solidarity demands Stefanchuk to return work of parliament to its legal course – statement

European Solidarity demands Stefanchuk to return work of parliament to its legal course – statement

14:17 24.02.2024
Ukraine, EU, USA, 50 other countries make joint statement on 10th anniversary of beginning of Russia’s armed aggression

Ukraine, EU, USA, 50 other countries make joint statement on 10th anniversary of beginning of Russia’s armed aggression

19:24 21.02.2024
G7 ambassadors warn Ukrainian authorities against sabotaging reform of Economic Security Bureau

G7 ambassadors warn Ukrainian authorities against sabotaging reform of Economic Security Bureau

20:11 20.02.2024
On Feb 24, meeting of G7 leaders to be held on occasion of second anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

On Feb 24, meeting of G7 leaders to be held on occasion of second anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

18:40 07.02.2024
SBU head at meeting with G7 ambassadors: Media independence must be ensured 100%, I not to allow violations of this principle of democracy

SBU head at meeting with G7 ambassadors: Media independence must be ensured 100%, I not to allow violations of this principle of democracy

20:28 31.01.2024
Shmyhal discusses further financial support for Ukraine with G7 ambassadors

Shmyhal discusses further financial support for Ukraine with G7 ambassadors

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Dnipro

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Dnipro

Ukraine's Ambassador to USA: We hope amendments that reduce or eliminate aid to Ukraine to be rejected

The Netherlands allocates over EUR 200 mln for air defense, artillery shells for Ukraine

Stoltenberg expects new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon

Ukraine, Israel on same side against partnership between Russia and Iran – Yermak

Use of Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine is only matter of time – Blinken

Number of victims in Dnipro grown to 24 people – region’s head

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

AD
AD
AD
AD