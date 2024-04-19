G7 Foreign Ministers express resolve to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities

G7 Foreign Ministers have expressed their resolve to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure against Russia's attacks.

In the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Communiqué, they strongly condemned Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and reaffirmed their unwavering determination to support democratic Ukraine.

"We express our resolve in particular to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure. We will also work with partners towards this end. In this context we appreciate the Immediate Action for Air Defense Initiative (IAAD) proposed by Germany," they said in the document.

Together with international partners, G7 is determined to continue to provide military, financial, political, humanitarian, economic, and development support to Ukraine and its people.

"We urge the approval of further support from other international partners," the Communiqué says.

The G7 countries will continue to help Ukraine repair and restore its critical energy and environmental infrastructure. They also expressed their deepest concern about the reported use of chemical agents by Russia, as a method of warfare.

The G7 Foreign Ministers condemned Russia's recent missile and drone strikes against Ukraine and expressed their determination to ensure full accountability and support Ukraine in obtaining compensation for the loss, injury and damage resulting from Russia's aggression. The ministers also assured that Russia's sovereign assets in their jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia ceases its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused.

"We will continue to explore all possible avenues to aid Ukraine in obtaining compensation from Russia, consistent with our respective legal systems and international law. As requested by Leaders, we will continue our work and advise ahead of the Apulia Summit on all possible avenues and feasible options by which immobilized Russian sovereign assets could be made use of to support Ukraine, consistent with our respective legal systems and international law," they said.

The Foreign Ministers stressed that they will continue to work to achieve the widest possible international support for the key principles and objectives of Ukraine's Peace Formula, also in view of the high-level international conference planned in Switzerland in mid-June.

It is also said in the Communiqué that G7 will continue to counter, in close cooperation with third countries, any attempts to evade and circumvent our sanctions and export restrictions. The ministers also called on financial institutions to refrain from supporting Russia's defense industrial base.

"We will impose additional sanctions on companies and individuals in third countries who help Russia acquire tools and other equipment that aid Russian weapons production or military-industrial development," they said.

The Foreign Ministers also called upon Iran to stop assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine and condemned in the strongest possible terms North Korea's unlawful export of arms to Russia and for use in Ukraine. G7 also expressed strong concern about transfers to Russia from businesses in the People's Republic of China of dual-use materials and weapons components that Russia is using to advance its military production.