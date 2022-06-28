Facts

17:05 28.06.2022

EU begins delivery of more than 90 cross-country trucks to support Ukrainian Armed Forces

1 min read
The European Union is starting to supply more than 90 cross-country trucks to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the EU delegation in Ukraine reported.

"The logistical equipment is part of a broader Assistance Measure worth EUR 31 million adopted on December 2 to support Ukraine. The EU has started to deliver more than 90 off-road trucks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the European Peace Facility. The trucks will support medical, engineering and logistic units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, " a press release posted on the website of EEAS on Tuesday reads.

It is emphasized that this assistance measure will increase the overall stability of Ukraine and help strengthen the ability of its Armed Forces. In particular, it’s about the provision of medical equipment, including a field hospital, engineering equipment, including mine clearance tools, items for logistics units, including trucks and other means, and equipment to enhance cyber defense capabilities.

Tags: #ukraine #eu

