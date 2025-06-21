Air Force: Russians launch 280 air attack vehicles, main target – Kremenchuk

On the night of June 21 (from 20:00 on June 20), the enemy attacked with 280 air attack vehicles, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 260 targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The main direction of attack is Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk," according to the Telegram's statement.

Enemy air attack vehicles were recorded hitting Kremenchuk, and downed debris fell in three locations, the Air Force said.

Thus, the enemy attacked using:

- 272 Shahed-type strike UAVs and decoy drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalove in Russia; Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea;

- two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from the airspace over Russia's Tambov region;

- four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

- two Iskander-K cruise missiles from Russia's Belgorod region.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense neutralized 260 enemy air attack vehicles, 145 shot down by firepower, 115 lost by location:

- 140 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) shot down by firepower, 112 lost by location/suppressed via electronic warfare;

- three Iskander-K cruise missiles (one – lost tracking);

- one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (one – lost tracking);

- one Kalibr cruise missile (one – lost tracking).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.