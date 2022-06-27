Facts

18:05 27.06.2022

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

The death of two people was confirmed as a result of a missile strike by Russian invaders on a shopping and entertainment center in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region on Monday, another 20 were wounded, nine of them are in critical condition, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"At this moment, 20 wounded are known, of which nine are in sevelery condition. It has already been confirmed that two people have died. The rescue operation continues," Tymoshenko said in Telegram.

According to him, everything possible is being done to help the victims as soon as possible.

"We are sending ambulances to the scene, preparing regional hospitals to receive the wounded. From all nearby areas, rescuers are sent to the scene to put out the fire and work on eliminating the consequences," Tymoshenko said.

